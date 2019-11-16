Home › INA › Parliamentary Human Rights: The bombing near Tahrir Square is a serious development in the safety of demonstrators and confirms the presence of the third party

2019/11/16 | 15:30



Baghdad - INA







The committee said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that the bombings prove the presence of the party seeking to destabilize security and spread chaos, and this is contrary to international humanitarian law and principles of human rights, and international human rights covenants.







The committee called on the security forces and the coordinators of the demonstrations to cooperate in the entrances of the inspection to the squares for fear of entering the so-called third party, calling on the security services to disclose the parties that carried out the terrorist bombing that targeted peaceful demonstrators.























