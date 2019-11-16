Border ports: Shalamcha port operates normally in front of the commercial traffic

2019/11/16 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad – INA
The Shalamcha border crossing is operating normally only for trade, Border Ports Authority said Saturday. It said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that the movement of passengers at the port was stopped at the request of the Iranian side because of protests on the Iranian side.
All Iraqi passengers entering the country normally enter without delay, it said. Our correspondent also confirmed that the port was closed this morning due to demonstrations in Iran.
