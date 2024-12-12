UN investigators say 4,000 Syrian rights abusers identified

2024-12-12 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

UN investigators say they have compiled secret lists of 4,000 perpetrators of serious crimes in Syria and hope the fall of Bashar al-Assad will help ensure accountability up to the highest level.

"It is very important that the top level perpetrators are brought to justice," said Linnea Arvidsson, who coordinates the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria (COI).

"The focus should be on those who carry the main responsibility for the violations that have been committed for so many years, rather than the lower-level perpetrators," she told AFP in an interview.