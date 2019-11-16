Iran's Bank Melli branch burnt amid angry protests

2019/11/16 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian protests against fuel price hikes escalated
for the second day, on Saturday. A brach of Bank Melli of Iran was burnt.This coincided with demands to oust the supreme leader
and stop Tehran's interference in the affairs of Arab states, Sky News
reported.In Behbahan, southwestern Iran, protesters set fire to
the bank branch, while demonstrators in the central city of Karaj demanded the
Khamenei's regime step down.Demonstrators in several Iranian cities chanted
slogans rejecting the interference of their country in the affairs of Arab
countries, and demanded to improve their living conditions, according to
sources in the Iranian opposition.The sources said on Saturday that the Iranian
authorities cut off Internet access to the regions of Ahvaz southwest of Iran, amid
protests against the Iranian regime.
