Iran's Bank Melli branch burnt amid angry protests

2019/11/16 | 16:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian protests against fuel price hikes escalatedfor the second day, on Saturday. A brach of Bank Melli of Iran was burnt.This coincided with demands to oust the supreme leaderand stop Tehran's interference in the affairs of Arab states, Sky Newsreported.In Behbahan, southwestern Iran, protesters set fire tothe bank branch, while demonstrators in the central city of Karaj demanded theKhamenei's regime step down.Demonstrators in several Iranian cities chantedslogans rejecting the interference of their country in the affairs of Arabcountries, and demanded to improve their living conditions, according tosources in the Iranian opposition.The sources said on Saturday that the Iranianauthorities cut off Internet access to the regions of Ahvaz southwest of Iran, amidprotests against the Iranian regime.