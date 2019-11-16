عربي | كوردى


Protesters regain control over Khulani Square

Protesters regain control over Khulani Square
2019/11/16 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Protesters on Saturday morning have restored Khulani

Square and Al-Sink Bridge leading to the Iranian embassy in Baghdad.Sources said that the riot forces were forced to

withdraw from the square and the bridge, as protesters regained full control of

them.Earlier, an explosion in Tahrir Square in the center

of the Iraqi capital "Baghdad" resulted from the explosion of an

explosive device planted under a car, according to Iraqi media confirmed.Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi Observatory for Human

Rights said at least 4 people were killed and 20 were others injured in a car

explosion near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW