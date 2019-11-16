Protesters regain control over Khulani Square

2019/11/16 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Protesters on Saturday morning have restored Khulani
Square and Al-Sink Bridge leading to the Iranian embassy in Baghdad.Sources said that the riot forces were forced to
withdraw from the square and the bridge, as protesters regained full control of
them.Earlier, an explosion in Tahrir Square in the center
of the Iraqi capital "Baghdad" resulted from the explosion of an
explosive device planted under a car, according to Iraqi media confirmed.Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi Observatory for Human
Rights said at least 4 people were killed and 20 were others injured in a car
explosion near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad.
