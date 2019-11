Protesters regain control over Khulani Square

2019/11/16 | 16:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Protesters on Saturday morning have restored KhulaniSquare and Al-Sink Bridge leading to the Iranian embassy in Baghdad.Sources said that the riot forces were forced towithdraw from the square and the bridge, as protesters regained full control ofthem.Earlier, an explosion in Tahrir Square in the centerof the Iraqi capital "Baghdad" resulted from the explosion of anexplosive device planted under a car, according to Iraqi media confirmed.Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi Observatory for HumanRights said at least 4 people were killed and 20 were others injured in a carexplosion near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad.