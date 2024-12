2024-12-12 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Hundreds of Syrians on Thursday buried activist Mazen al-Hamada, whose body was found alongside 35 others in a hospital morgue near Damascus following the ousting of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Hamada had been jailed twice under Assad, the first time in 2011 when the Arab Spring protests erupted in the country, before he managed to escape and flee to the Netherlands in 2014, where he sought asylum.