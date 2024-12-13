Erbil represents Iraq at MENA governors and mayors conference in Turkiye

2024-12-13 00:30:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, ErbilGovernor Omed-Khoshnaw joined a regional meeting for Middle East and NorthAfrica governors and mayors, representing Iraq.

According to a statement from theErbil Province, the conference is being held in Istanbul, Turkiye, and willlast for two days.

The conference addresses the MiddleEast situation and regional changes, and discusses development, cooperation,and reconstruction opportunities.