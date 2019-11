Over 25 killed in Iran amid protests over fuel prices hike: sources

2019/11/17 | 12:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-More than 25 people were killed in two days ofprotests over fuel prices hike, Al-Arabiya quoted local sources as saying onSaturday. The most violent conflicts were in Shiraz then Tehran, the sourcesadded.Protesters earlier burnt the pictures of theSupreme guide in Eslamshahr, south of Tehran, in addition to a security centerand a gas station, amid angry protests.The demonstrations broke out on Friday, hoursafter it was announced that the price of petrol would increase by 50 percentfor the first 60 liters and 300 percent for anything above that each month.