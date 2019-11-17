عربي | كوردى


Over 25 killed in Iran amid protests over fuel prices hike: sources

2019/11/17 | 12:35
More than 25 people were killed in two days of

protests over fuel prices hike, Al-Arabiya quoted local sources as saying on

Saturday. The most violent conflicts were in Shiraz then Tehran, the sources

added.Protesters earlier burnt the pictures of the

Supreme guide in Eslamshahr, south of Tehran, in addition to a security center

and a gas station, amid angry protests.The demonstrations broke out on Friday, hours

after it was announced that the price of petrol would increase by 50 percent

for the first 60 liters and 300 percent for anything above that each month.





