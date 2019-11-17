Over 25 killed in Iran amid protests over fuel prices hike: sources

2019/11/17 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
More than 25 people were killed in two days of
protests over fuel prices hike, Al-Arabiya quoted local sources as saying on
Saturday. The most violent conflicts were in Shiraz then Tehran, the sources
added.Protesters earlier burnt the pictures of the
Supreme guide in Eslamshahr, south of Tehran, in addition to a security center
and a gas station, amid angry protests.The demonstrations broke out on Friday, hours
after it was announced that the price of petrol would increase by 50 percent
for the first 60 liters and 300 percent for anything above that each month.
