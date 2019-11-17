Home › Baghdad Post › Over 25 killed in Iran amid protests over fuel prices hike: sources

Over 25 killed in Iran amid protests over fuel prices hike: sources

2019/11/17 | 12:35



More than 25 people were killed in two days of



protests over fuel prices hike, Al-Arabiya quoted local sources as saying on



Saturday. The most violent conflicts were in Shiraz then Tehran, the sources



added.Protesters earlier burnt the pictures of the



Supreme guide in Eslamshahr, south of Tehran, in addition to a security center



and a gas station, amid angry protests.The demonstrations broke out on Friday, hours



after it was announced that the price of petrol would increase by 50 percent



for the first 60 liters and 300 percent for anything above that each month.











