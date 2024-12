2024-12-13 09:00:08 - From: France 24

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed straight into talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after landing in Ankara late Thursday, a US official said. US-Turkey talks on the fallout of Bashar al-Assad’s ouster in Syria come as Turkey-backed rebels advance against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria. Read our liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.