At Turkey-Syria border, returning children cross into the unknown

2024-12-13 11:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Eight-year-old Rayan Assani knows next to nothing about Syria, but in a few minutes, the little girl with long black hair and a Barbie backpack will cross the border and head for her family's native Aleppo.

"It's going to be pretty," she said, speaking Arabic in a barely audible voice, clutching her pink earmuffs in her hand amid the bustle at the Turkish-Syrian border.

There, dozens of children like her were preparing to cross with their parents following the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.