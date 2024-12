2024-12-13 12:00:05 - From: France 24

Life in Aleppo is getting back to normal since the ousting of former president Bashir al-Assad almost one week ago. "The streets are heaving with people and traffic going about their business, reparing damage from the conflict, [and] removing signs and symbols of the Assad regime," said FRANCE 24 journalist Andrew Hilliar reporting from the city in north Syria.