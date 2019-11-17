Allawi blames government for Friday blast in Tahrir square

2019/11/17 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Ayad
Allawi, head of the Iraqi Minbar (Platform) alliance, blamed the government for
incidents that threatened the safety of the demonstrators, after a
"criminal" blast took place on Friday.The
security cell earlier announced that an explosive device detonated under a
vehicle on Friday night in Tahrir Square, killing and injuring dozens.Allawi
referred to the penetration of the security checkpoints around Tahrir Square, calling
on the security services to uncover the circumstances of that "criminal
incident" and those behind it.Allawi
stressed that "the preservation of the safety of demonstrators and the peacefulness
of the protests is the duty and responsibility of the government."
