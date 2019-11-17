عربي | كوردى


Allawi blames government for Friday blast in Tahrir square
2019/11/17 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Ayad

Allawi, head of the Iraqi Minbar (Platform) alliance, blamed the government for

incidents that threatened the safety of the demonstrators, after a

"criminal" blast took place on Friday.The

security cell earlier announced that an explosive device detonated under a

vehicle on Friday night in Tahrir Square, killing and injuring dozens.Allawi

referred to the penetration of the security checkpoints around Tahrir Square, calling

on the security services to uncover the circumstances of that "criminal

incident" and those behind it.Allawi

stressed that "the preservation of the safety of demonstrators and the peacefulness

of the protests is the duty and responsibility of the government."





