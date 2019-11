Allawi blames government for Friday blast in Tahrir square

2019/11/17 | 13:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-AyadAllawi, head of the Iraqi Minbar (Platform) alliance, blamed the government forincidents that threatened the safety of the demonstrators, after a"criminal" blast took place on Friday.Thesecurity cell earlier announced that an explosive device detonated under avehicle on Friday night in Tahrir Square, killing and injuring dozens.Allawireferred to the penetration of the security checkpoints around Tahrir Square, callingon the security services to uncover the circumstances of that "criminalincident" and those behind it.Allawistressed that "the preservation of the safety of demonstrators and the peacefulnessof the protests is the duty and responsibility of the government."