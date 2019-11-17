عربي | كوردى


Parl't committee deplores killing, kidnapping of activists

2019/11/17 | 13:45
The

parliamentary human rights committee expressed concerns over the assassination

and kidnaping of activists, reiterating its call for revealing their current situation."We

alert the government of the seriousness of the assassination and abduction of

activists, and reiterate our concerns about the abduction and assassination of

activists, bloggers and civic organizations," the committee said in a

statement.By

name, the committee urged security authorities to disclose the circumstances of

the assassination of activist Adnan Rostom, and affirmed the need to secure the

lives of civilians, in accordance with international laws.

