Parl't committee deplores killing, kidnapping of activists

2019/11/17 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
parliamentary human rights committee expressed concerns over the assassination
and kidnaping of activists, reiterating its call for revealing their current situation."We
alert the government of the seriousness of the assassination and abduction of
activists, and reiterate our concerns about the abduction and assassination of
activists, bloggers and civic organizations," the committee said in a
statement.By
name, the committee urged security authorities to disclose the circumstances of
the assassination of activist Adnan Rostom, and affirmed the need to secure the
lives of civilians, in accordance with international laws.
