Parl't committee deplores killing, kidnapping of activists

2019/11/17 | 13:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Theparliamentary human rights committee expressed concerns over the assassinationand kidnaping of activists, reiterating its call for revealing their current situation."Wealert the government of the seriousness of the assassination and abduction ofactivists, and reiterate our concerns about the abduction and assassination ofactivists, bloggers and civic organizations," the committee said in astatement.Byname, the committee urged security authorities to disclose the circumstances ofthe assassination of activist Adnan Rostom, and affirmed the need to secure thelives of civilians, in accordance with international laws.