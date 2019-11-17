Home › Baghdad Post › Gov't offices go on strike to support protesters’ demands

Gov't offices go on strike to support protesters’ demands

2019/11/17 | 18:25



It comes after powerful Shia cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, who also leads the Sairoon parliamentary faction, called for a nationwide office strike last week.



Government offices in the provinces of Diwaniyah, Dhi Qar, and Misan have so far responded to the call. Media reports said banners were hanged on office gates reading: “Ordered to Close by the People”.



However, the office strike is said to be for Sunday only, hoping to threaten the government to take action to meet protesters’ demands.



As the protesters continue and security forces use tear gas and live ammunition to end the massive gatherings, up to 310 people have so far been killed and over 16,000 are injured.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Government offices in several southern provinces of Iraq went on strike on Sunday to support the weeks-long protests in the country calling for fundamental reforms.It comes after powerful Shia cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, who also leads the Sairoon parliamentary faction, called for a nationwide office strike last week.Government offices in the provinces of Diwaniyah, Dhi Qar, and Misan have so far responded to the call. Media reports said banners were hanged on office gates reading: “Ordered to Close by the People”.However, the office strike is said to be for Sunday only, hoping to threaten the government to take action to meet protesters’ demands.As the protesters continue and security forces use tear gas and live ammunition to end the massive gatherings, up to 310 people have so far been killed and over 16,000 are injured.