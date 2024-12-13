Syria's new rulers call for victory celebrations in streets

2024-12-13 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's rebel chief called on people across the country to celebrate "the victory of the revolution" on Friday, as G7 leaders looked to forge a common approach to the new government.

More than half a century of brutal rule by the Assad clan came to a sudden end on Sunday, after a lightning rebel offensive led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swept across the country and took the capital.