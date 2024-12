2024-12-13 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Thousands of Syrians converged on a landmark Damascus mosque for Friday prayers, waving opposition flags and chanting -- a sight unimaginable just days ago before rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

At the capital's famed Umayyad Mosque, men, women and children gathered to celebrate on the first Friday prayers since Assad's ouster, later streaming into the city streets and squares.