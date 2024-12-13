Syrian rebels reveal year-long plot that brought down Assad regime

2024-12-13 17:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Abu Hafs al-Hamwi’s HTS group coordinated rebels to create a unified war effort that included a specialist drone unit

Middle East crisis – live updates

Syrian rebels began planning the military assault that toppled the Assad regime a year ago, in a highly disciplined operation in which a new drone unit was deployed and where there was close coordination between opposition groups around the country, the top military commander of the main rebel group has revealed.

In his first interview with foreign media since the fall of Assad’s 54-year-rule, Abu Hafs al-Hamwi, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) military wing, spoke about how his group, which was based in the country’s north-west, communicated with rebels in the south to create a unified war room with the goal of ultimately surrounding Damascus from both directions.

Continue reading...