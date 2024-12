2024-12-13 18:00:06 - From: France 24

Less than a week after the fall of Bashar Al Assad, the world is discovering in images the extent of the abuses committed by the Syrian dictator. Our reporters gathered testimonies from families shattered by imprisonment, torture and enforced disappearance, and visited notorious jails in Damascus. This is an exclusive report by James André, Julie Dungelhoeff and Sofia Amara.