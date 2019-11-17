Home › INA › PM office reveals the details of the new law of elections

PM office reveals the details of the new law of elections

2019/11/17 | 20:30



INA – BAGHDAD







Official Speaker of PM Media Office Asifa Mousa asserted that the project of the new law of elections that was sent by the government to the parliament, includes many features and responds to the demands that calls for the independency of the electoral commission and amending the electoral system.







“The new law will guarantee the independency of the electoral commission away from political quotas by having a specified mechanism that allows forming commissions and joining members from different professions like High Judicial Council, State Consultancy Council, Office of Financial Supervision, College of Political Science and Information Technology,” said Mousa.







The law will keep the commission away from the authority of the Parliament and the Prime Minister, and the hiring or dismissing will by the authority of commissioners. In addition to that, general managers’ number will be reduced to 38.







She also added that the number of seats for the Parliament will be reduced to 251 and the age eligibility for candidacy will be from 25 years old.



















