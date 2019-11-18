عربي | كوردى


Britain charges man arrested at Heathrow Airport with terrorism offence

2019/11/18 | 01:25
A man who was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport after he arrived on a flight from Turkey has been charged with a terrorism offence, British police said on Sunday. 

Mamun Rashid, 26, will appear in court on Monday on charges of preparation of terrorist acts, police said in a statement. He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of offences related to the conflict in Syria. 

Turkish authorities have begun to send Islamic State detainees back to their home countries.





