People in Syria Lost and Found

2024-12-14 01:00:36 - From: NPR

The U.N. estimates over a 100,00 people have gone missing in Syria under the regime of Bashar al-Assad. And many families never knew the fate of their loved ones. Now that the regime has fallen, the search is on for the missing. We join some Syrians on that search.