Syria's Druze hope for better future without Assad

2024-12-14 02:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Bayan al-Hinnawi, who spent years behind bars in Bashar al-Assad's Syria, joined crowds in the heartland of the Druze minority on Friday to celebrate the president's fall, "a dream" come true for the former prisoner.

Hundreds of people descended on Sweida's main square, singing and clapping in jubilation, just days after Islamist-led rebels took the capital Damascus, sending Assad fleeing.

The Druze-majority city in Syria's south has been a focal point of renewed anti-government demonstrations over the past year and a half.