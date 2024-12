2024-12-14 04:30:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baher Alshamal has won a contract with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the "Rehabilitation of Al- Sherqat Sports Club, Sherqat District, Salah Al-Din Governorate" Contract value is stated as $258,092.02. (Source: UNGM)

The post Contract Awarded for Rehabilitation of Sports Club first appeared on Iraq Business News.