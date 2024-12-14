8th INFLOW Global Summit Hosts World-Renowned Influencers in Istanbul

2024-12-14 11:00:29 - From: INFLOW

?stanbul — The 8th INFLOW Global Summit concluded in Istanbul, bringing together 60 influencers with a combined following of over 250 million from 30 countries. The event, held from December 1–4 under the main sponsorship of Turkish Airlines, reaffirmed INFLOW’s position as a leading global influencer platform and know-how exchange.

Over the years, INFLOW has established itself as a global leader in influencer marketing, hosting landmark events across the world. From experiential campaigns during the FIFA World Cup to curating unforgettable influencer experiences in Paris, Doha, Venice, Lucerne, and Dubai, INFLOW has consistently brought influencers and brands together in iconic destinations. The 8th INFLOW Global Summit in Istanbul built on this legacy, blending the city’s rich history and modern charm to provide a one-of-a-kind platform for global collaboration and innovation.

“Our global journey reflects INFLOW’s mission to bridge cultures and ideas through the power of digital storytelling,” said Af??n Avc?, Co-Founder of INFLOW. “The 8th INFLOW Global Summit is yet another example of how we bring influencers, brands, and destinations together to shape a more connected and innovative future.”

Inspiring Creativity Took Flight with Turkish Airlines

The summit’s standout moment was a creative content competition managed by Turkish Airlines. Influencers worked in teams to develop innovative campaign ideas aligned with the theme “Widen Your World.” After presenting their concepts, the winning team was awarded round-trip Business Class tickets, highlighting the power of collaboration in driving impactful influencer marketing campaigns.

Another standout was the Inner Portrait art project, a collaboration between Turkish Airlines and internationally acclaimed artist Refik Anadol The project revealed the relationship between travel and individual transformation by transforming the experiences of people from four different continents who have never traveled into a visual work of art. Participants experienced a documentary that redefines the transformative power of travel and impressive visuals in a special screening.

INFLOW Global Summit offered influencers the opportunity to discover the unique historical and modern texture of Istanbul. They were welcomed with premium services at ?GA Istanbul Airport and stayed in the luxurious atmosphere blended with the historical texture of The Peninsula Istanbul throughout the summit.

Istanbul as a perfect setting to connect influencers

Emre Gelen, Co-Founder of INFLOW, reflected on the summit’s significance: “Istanbul provided the perfect setting to connect influencers with brands and foster creative ideas. Türkiye’s young, dynamic population and high digital penetration make it a natural hub for influencer marketing. The projects developed during the summit underline the creative and commercial potential of this sector, paving the way for global collaborations.”

Gelen also emphasized the cultural dimension of the summit, adding “Beyond marketing, INFLOW is about fostering an ecosystem where culture and digital innovation intersect. By hosting influencers in Istanbul, we introduced them to a city where history meets modernity, inspiring them to create content that showcases Türkiye’s cultural richness to the world.”

The event concluded with a shopping experience at Emaar Mall Square, a farewell dinner at Address Istanbul, the first luxury hotel on the Asian side of Istanbul, and panoramic views Emaar Skyview. By blending cultural promotion with innovative digital strategies, INFLOW Global Summit strengthened Turkey's leading position in influencer marketing and global cultural engagement.

