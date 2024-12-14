EXCLUSIVE: Kurdistan's pre-2014 retirees set for pension equalization with Iraq by 2025, says official

2024-12-14 11:15:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Efforts are ongoing toequalize the pensions of Kurdistan Region (KRI) retirees who retired before2014 with their Iraqi counterparts, starting in 2025, according to Sadiq Osman,spokesperson for the Kurdistan Retirees Union.

Osman told Shafaq News Agency,"Retirement Law No. (9) mandates equal pensions for all retirees in the Regionand Iraq, but those who retired before 2014 have yet to be included… Theretirees' files are under review to ensure their entitlements are disbursedaccording to the Iraqi system next year.”

"Those who retired after 2014already receive pensions equal to those of Iraqi retirees."

Moreover, he pointed out that KRIdelegations had visited the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and met with Iraqiofficials, who reaffirmed their commitment to “ensuring all retirees in the Regionreceive pensions equal to those in Iraq, as required by law."

Notably, these efforts are part ofongoing calls to unify salaries and entitlements between the Kurdistan Regionand the central government in Baghdad. Pensions for former retirees have been akey issue in discussions, especially given the financial challenges the countryhas faced since 2014 due to economic and political crises.