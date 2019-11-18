Home › kurdistan 24 › BCF says will continue to provide aid as fourth caravan arrives in northern Syria

BCF says will continue to provide aid as fourth caravan arrives in northern Syria

2019/11/18 | 13:20



“We are committed to helping those who have been forced to leave their lands and their homes and are displaced,” Musa Ahmed, head of the BCF, said in a press conference at the Semalka border crossing.



The caravan is the fourth phase of aid the BCF has provided to people in northern Syria who have been displaced due to Turkey’s military operation in early October.



“We would like to thank the [Kurdish] Red Crescent as well as organizations in the Kurdistan Region, as well as Europe, for helping this aid reach our brothers and sisters in Rojava,” Ahmed said.



The BCF head said the caravan contains 500 tons of aid, including 6,000 blankets and 1,500 kitchen sets.



“We want to let our people know that whenever there is a call for help, we are ready and will always do our best to improve the conditions of those in need who have left everything behind.”



The BCF sent its first convoy of humanitarian assistance to the victims of Turkey’s military campaign in northern Syria on Oct. 15.



The Kurdish Red Crescent has helped the BCF distribute the aid to civilians who have been displaced from Serekaniye and other areas of northern Syria.



BCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in Kurdistan that often provides a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees.



