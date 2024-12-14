CBI’s auctions +$1B in forex last week

2024-12-14 13:15:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) total sales of the US dollar during last week's auction exceeded $1 billion.

According to an official statement by the bank, CBI sold $1,163,483,733 over five days of auction last week, with a daily average of $232,697,746. This is a decrease from the previous week's sales of $1,441,783,807.

Sunday saw the highest dollar sales at $300,479,317, while Monday had the lowest at $285,151,099.

The statement noted that last week's foreign transfer sales amounted to $1,120,883,727, a 98% increase compared to cash sales, which totaled $62,600,000.