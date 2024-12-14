Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus celebrations – Middle East crisis live
2024-12-14 14:20:08 - From: The Guardian
Jordan welcomes diplomats from US, EU, and Turkey and Arab nations to discuss the developing situation in Syria,
The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami says they won’t impede the UN nuclear watchdog’s access and inspection of its sites.
“We have not created and will not create any obstacles for the agency’s inspections and access,”says Eslami, as quoted by the Times of Israel.Continue reading...