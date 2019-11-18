Hadithi to INA: New arresting warrants will be issued against those accused of corruption

2019/11/18 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad-INA
Al-Hadithi told the Iraqi News Agency: Dozens of orders have been issued during the past few days against a number of ministers, deputies, general directors and other former and current, and that work is continuing in the investigative bodies associated with the Central Criminal Court in this regard.
Al-Hadithi said that coordination is taking place between the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and the head of the Anti-Corruption Council at the judicial level to follow up the corruption files that are sent from the Anti-Corruption Council to the judicial authority to complete the investigations.
