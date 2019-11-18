عربي | كوردى


The issuance of an arrest warrant and travel ban against MP Talal Zobaie

2019/11/18 | 14:30
Baghdad - INA



The Court of Inquiry issued an arrest warrant with travel bans and seizure of funds of a member of the House of Representatives.



The Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that the Investigation Court competent in issues of integrity issued an arrest warrant for MP Talal Zobaie with the prohibition of travel and seizure of movable and immovable property, pointing out that the arrest warrant was issued in accordance with the provisions of Article 308 Of the Penal Code.









