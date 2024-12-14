A palace in shock: Bashar al-Assad's final moments in Syria

2024-12-14 18:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Hours before rebel forces seized Damascus and toppled his government on Sunday, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was already out of the country, telling hardly anyone, five former officials told AFP.

The night before, Assad had even asked his close adviser Buthaina Shaaban to prepare a speech -- which the ousted leader never gave -- before flying from Damascus airport to Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria, and from there out of the country.

Assad left even "without telling... his close confidants in advance", a former aide told AFP, requesting anonymity for security reasons.