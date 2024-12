2024-12-14 20:00:06 - From: Al monitor

Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, nearly a week after president Bashar al-Assad was toppled by forces backed by Ankara, and 12 years after the diplomatic outpost was shuttered early in Syria's civil war.

The move came as Middle Eastern and Western diplomats were meeting in Jordan for high-level talks on Syria, and a day after nationwide celebrations at Assad's ouster.