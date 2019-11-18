Bosnia and Herzegovina: Inter-Agency Operational Update: Bosnia and Herzegovina (1 - 30 September 2019)

2019/11/18 | 15:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, Syrian Arab Republic, World
KEY INDICATORS
4,300 estimated asylum seeker and migrant population in BiH outside formal accommodation capacities at the end of September 2019
3,554 Number of people assisted in formal accommodation sites (gov. and IOM run centres, NGO and formal private accommodation) at the end of September 2019
5,409 Medical check-ups conducted in August 2019
5,409 – meals!
POPULATION OF CONCERN
36% assisted asylum seeker and migrant population in BiH belonging to family groups at the end of September 2019
194 UASC assisted by UN and partners, of which 15 boys under the age of 15
16% assisted asylum seeker and migrant female population in BiH at the end of September 2019
