Al-Sulaymaniyah health workers strike over delayed salaries

2024-12-14 21:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, health organizations in Al-Sulaymaniyahannounced a comprehensive boycott of administrative and health centers,limiting operations to emergency cases only, in protest against delayed salarypayments.

During a press conference attended by Shafaq News, the Headof the Health Professionals Union, Briar Azad, announced that "healthcarebodies have decided to begin a full boycott of administrative and healthcenters, excluding emergency cases."

He emphasized that the boycott would continue until thesalaries for October, November, and December are received within ten days.

The medical associations, which attended the pressconference, warned that “failure to meet their demands within the specifiedtimeframe will result in further escalation, to be announced later throughofficial statements. All health professionals will be notified of the upcomingsteps.”

The associations also stressed that their demands includeestablishing a clear plan to ensure regular salary payments for the upcomingyear, demonstrating the government’s commitment to health sector workers.

Health sector workers are under mounting pressure afterenduring months of unpaid salaries, driving unions and health associations toescalate their demands. The health sector remains one of the most affected bythe financial crisis, it has witnessed repeated strikes in recent years andpersistent calls for urgent government intervention to address the deepeningcrisis.