US says in contact with new Syria rulers

2024-12-14 22:00:03 - From: Al monitor

The United States has made contact with Syria's victorious Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, despite previously designating the group as terrorists.

Blinken's comments, after talks on Syria in Jordan, came as Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus, nearly a week after the Islamist-led rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad, and 12 years after Ankara's diplomatic mission was shuttered early in Syria's civil war.