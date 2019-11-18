عربي | كوردى


Police impose curfew on Dhi Qar's Rifaie district

2019/11/18 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Security authorities in Dhi Qar decided on

Monday to impose a curfew in Rifaie district, north of the province, amid angry

protesters over dire economic situation since October, Iraqi sources said.The curfew was imposed in fear of new clashes,

the source said, adding that it would continue until Tuesday morning.The Rifaie district in Dhi Qar witnessed mass

demonstrations in recent days, and arrests of a number of protesters.

