Trump says 'strongly considering' testifying about impeachment
2019/11/18 | 19:30
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he

"likes the idea" of testifying about the "phony"

impeachment in writing, although he doesn't like to give it "credibility.""Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA,

infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House,

Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will

soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s deface

the nation that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said

I could do it in writing."Even though I did nothing wrong, and

don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea

& will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!"
