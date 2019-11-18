Home › Baghdad Post › Trump says 'strongly considering' testifying about impeachment

Trump says 'strongly considering' testifying about impeachment

2019/11/18 | 19:30



US President Donald Trump on Monday said he



"likes the idea" of testifying about the "phony"



impeachment in writing, although he doesn't like to give it "credibility.""Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA,



infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House,



Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will



soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s deface



the nation that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said



I could do it in writing."Even though I did nothing wrong, and



don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea



