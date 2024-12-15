Ex-prisoners back in Syria's cells 'of despair'

2024-12-15 06:00:02 - From: Al monitor

This time he was there by choice. Mohammed Darwish was back in a jail that was run by Syria's feared intelligence services -- and Bashar al-Assad was no longer president.

Cell number nine reeks of putrefaction. It is an underground windowless room with blackened dripping walls where the 34-year-old journalist was held with around 100 others.

Darwish was detained for months by one of the most feared branches of the former government's many-tentacled intelligence services.