Antony Blinken confirms ‘direct’ US contact with Syria’s rebel rulers HTS
2024-12-15 10:00:08 - From: The Guardian
US, Turkey, EU and Arab envoys meeting in Jordan call for ‘inclusive and non-sectarian’ government after Islamist group ousted Bashar al-Assad’s regime
Antony Blinken said the US had made “direct contact” with Syria’s victorious Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels as western and Arab states along with Turkey jointly voiced support for a united, peaceful Syria.
The US secretary of state’s comment is despite Washington having designated the HTS rebels as terrorists in 2018.Continue reading...