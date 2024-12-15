Iraq News Now

Antony Blinken confirms ‘direct’ US contact with Syria’s rebel rulers HTS

2024-12-15 10:00:08 - From: The Guardian

US, Turkey, EU and Arab envoys meeting in Jordan call for ‘inclusive and non-sectarian’ government after Islamist group ousted Bashar al-Assad’s regime

Antony Blinken said the US had made “direct contact” with Syria’s victorious Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels as western and Arab states along with Turkey jointly voiced support for a united, peaceful Syria.

The US secretary of state’s comment is despite Washington having designated the HTS rebels as terrorists in 2018.

