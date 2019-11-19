Home › Baghdad Post › Arrest warrants issued for teachers over shutting down schools: Khalaf

Arrest warrants issued for teachers over shutting down schools: Khalaf

2019/11/19 | 00:05



The spokesperson of the Commander-in-Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces has said arrest warrants have been issued for those who have shut down the schools in support to the demonstrations.



In a brief statement, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Karim Khalaf, said that the arrest warrants have been issued for the teachers and headmasters behind the shutting down of the schools in the country.



Schools have been closed as teachers declared a public strike to support the anti-government protests that have been ongoing since the beginning of last month.











