Najaf Airport Administration: No veracity to stop flights

2019/11/19 | 00:25
Najaf-INA
The management of Najaf International Airport confirmed that there is no truth to the news circulated about the suspension of flights to the airport.
Airport Information Manager Jaafar Al-Alawi said the airport has not stopped its flights.
