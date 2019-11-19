عربي | كوردى


Najaf Airport Administration: No veracity to stop flights

Najaf Airport Administration: No veracity to stop flights
2019/11/19 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Najaf-INA



The management of Najaf International Airport confirmed that there is no truth to the news circulated about the suspension of flights to the airport.



Airport Information Manager Jaafar Al-Alawi said the airport has not stopped its flights.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW