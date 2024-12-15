Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, lower in Erbil

2024-12-15 18:05:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, theexchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained steady inBaghdad and edged lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by ShafaqNews, the dollar's rates, with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, set at 150,800 dinars for every 100dollars, the same rate as this morning.

The selling and buying rates atcurrency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 152,000 IQD and 150,000 IQD per 100USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 150,200dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,100.