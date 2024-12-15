A week after Assad's fall, UN urges justice, not revenge

2024-12-15 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A week after a lightning rebel offensive toppled longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, the United Nations special envoy for Syria on Sunday called for justice to prevail, not revenge.

Syrians are only now beginning to scratch the surface of the atrocities committed, after the former despot fled the country for Russia.

"We need to see of course justice and accountability for crimes," UN envoy Geir Pedersen said after arriving in Damascus.

"And we need to make sure that that goes through a credible justice system, and that we don't see any revenge."