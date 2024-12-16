Syrians return to ruined homes in city that became Hezbollah hub

2024-12-16 00:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Residents of Qusayr in central Syria are finally returning home after the departure of Hezbollah fighters, who helped Bashar al-Assad's forces seize the city a decade ago and left with his fall.

Many of the houses are now in ruins, after years under the control of the Lebanese armed group, a key Assad ally which had set up a military base and training camp there.

"Most areas in the city of Qusayr were off-limits to us," said 22-year-old resident Ali Khleif.

"Even the local residents who owned shops and establishments there were prohibited from entering."