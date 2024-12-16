Israel aims to 'double population' in annexed Golan: PM

2024-12-16 03:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The Israeli government approved on Sunday a plan to increase the population of the annexed Golan Heights, while insisting it had no intention of confronting Syria after seizing a UN-monitored buffer zone.

As Islamist-led rebel forces swept Syrian president Bashar al-Assad out of power last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered troops to seize the demilitarised zone between the two countries' forces on the Golan Heights.

On Sunday, his office said the government approved a plan to double the population on the Israeli-held Golan Heights.