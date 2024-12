2024-12-16 03:45:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Araqat Al-Usool has won a contract with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the "Supply and installation of old Sumum water, Salahaldin." Contract value is stated as $462,289.29. (Source: UNGM)

