Engineers of Dhi Qar Oil Company stage sit-in, halt work temporarily

2019/11/19 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The work at Dhi Qar Oil Company, located south of Iraq, has been halted at engineers staged a sit-in, preventing the employees access to the company.

In remarks, officials at the company, said the engineers decided this morning to ban access to the company and closing the gates, suspending the work temporarily.

This comes as the protesters closed the roads leading to Khour al-Zubair port, west of Basra.

