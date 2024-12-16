Jordan qualifies three companies for Iraqi oil transport

2024-12-16 11:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Jordan's Ministry ofEnergy and Mineral Resources announced the qualification of three Jordaniancompanies after a technical evaluation for a tender to transport Iraqi crudeoil to the Kingdom.

The technical evaluation is thefirst stage of the tender process, followed by a financial evaluation after afive-day objection period. The most suitable bid will then be selected, andcontracts signed with the chosen company.

The ministry is responsible fortransporting crude oil from Iraq to the Al-Zarqaa refinery in Jordan under theextended memorandum of understanding between the two countries, signed in Julyand valid until June 26, 2025.

Earlier, the ministry announced atender for crude oil transport services based on the specifications andconditions in the invitation to tender.

It invited interested competitors tovisit the tender department for a copy of the invitation documents, along witha valid license for transporting crude oil by tankers, which must remain validthroughout the tender execution period.

The license must be issued by theLand Transport Regulatory Authority and classified as category one. Competitorsmust also provide a valid professional license and commercial registration toreceive the sealed invitation documents.

Furthermore, the ministry required abid entry guarantee, either a bank guarantee or a certified check from a localbank, valued at 300,000 Jordanian dinars (approximately 423,000 USD). Theguarantee must remain valid for six months from the final submission date.

“Technical and financial offersshould be submitted in separate sealed envelopes, which will then be placed inone envelope labeled with the bidder's name and tender number. The cost for atender copy is 2,500 Jordanian dinars (approximately 3,520 USD), non-refundable,”it clarified.

Notably, Iraqi oil exports to Jordanunder the memorandum of understanding totaled approximately 318,700 barrels inOctober, averaging 10,000 barrels per day, according to final statistics from Iraq'sState Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).