Home › kurdistan 24 › KRG Deputy PM says Iraq’s problems won’t be solved by constitutional reform

KRG Deputy PM says Iraq’s problems won’t be solved by constitutional reform

2019/11/19 | 13:45



Kouchner highlighted the progress the Kurdistan Region had made, in particular, the city of Duhok, which he said he visited when “it was a village.”



“It is not enough, there is not enough balance between the poor and the rich, but it is a fantastic development, and you were successful.”



At the conclusion of the panel, Deputy PM Talabani promised that the new KRG cabinet would tackle these problems.



“I am optimistic [about] what we will achieve in the next four years. We have a very clear agenda,” he stated.



According to the senior Kurdish leader, the new cabinet’s agenda is focused on reform and “building institutions that can deliver.” He added that there “is a great synergy” between himself and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.



“We have prioritized what we need to do, and we have a clear vision, and we are going to do whatever we can to deliver on that vision,” Talabani affirmed.



“We will continue to work to overcome our internal differences – which we must – and this is something we occasionally need help from and guidance from our friends around the world.”



He added that the KRG had enacted reforms that have improved electricity, and also those that will enhance the quality of healthcare and education, which will increase the number of jobs in the private sector.



“That will, I think, lead to a happier population in Kurdistan. We will show Iraq and the region and our friends how it should be done.”



Editing by Karzan Sulaivany (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner, who also participated in the panel on Tuesday, said tackling good governance “is absolutely a key point,” adding that “corruption is not accepted, but ongoing.”Kouchner highlighted the progress the Kurdistan Region had made, in particular, the city of Duhok, which he said he visited when “it was a village.”“It is not enough, there is not enough balance between the poor and the rich, but it is a fantastic development, and you were successful.”At the conclusion of the panel, Deputy PM Talabani promised that the new KRG cabinet would tackle these problems.“I am optimistic [about] what we will achieve in the next four years. We have a very clear agenda,” he stated.According to the senior Kurdish leader, the new cabinet’s agenda is focused on reform and “building institutions that can deliver.” He added that there “is a great synergy” between himself and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.“We have prioritized what we need to do, and we have a clear vision, and we are going to do whatever we can to deliver on that vision,” Talabani affirmed.“We will continue to work to overcome our internal differences – which we must – and this is something we occasionally need help from and guidance from our friends around the world.”He added that the KRG had enacted reforms that have improved electricity, and also those that will enhance the quality of healthcare and education, which will increase the number of jobs in the private sector.“That will, I think, lead to a happier population in Kurdistan. We will show Iraq and the region and our friends how it should be done.”Editing by Karzan Sulaivany