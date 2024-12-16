Iraq News Now

Hamza al-Khatib was a symbol of Syria’s revolution. His family paid the price

2024-12-16 17:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye
Hamza al-Khatib was a symbol of Syria’s revolution. His family paid the price Daniel Hilton
Suraqa al-Khatib was 11-years-old when he followed his older brother, Hamza, to the protest.

Syria’s revolution was nascent. Daraa, a rural city near the southern border with Jordan, had become its epicentre. 

And Bashar al-Assad’s troops were besieging it, trying to crush the uprising before it had barely begun.

On 29 April 2011, various members of the Khatib family joined a rally heading towards Daraa from its eastern countryside. 

Gathering on the roads flanked by olive groves, the protesters approached the town of Saida. Khatib’s father sent him back home, and it’s just as well he did. 

Soldiers under the command of Maher, Assad’s brother, opened fire.

“The protesters just wanted food,” Khatib, who is now 24, recalls as he sits in his family home in the village of al-Jiza, outside Daraa. 

“Everyone was so poor, so all the villages rose up so the government would give them something to eat.”

In the chaos, Hamza, aged 13, disappeared. The government had cut all electricity as well as the phone lines, but his family learnt he had been detained.

“We had no idea how to get him back,” Khatib says. “My mother stood at the doorstep every day waiting for Hamza to return.”

When he did, 26 days later, Hamza was dead and badly mutilated. The 13-year-old showed evidence of horrific torture. He had been burnt, shot, shocked with electricity and had his kneecaps smashed.

“They cut off his penis and made him continuously drink water so he always needed to go to the toilet,” Khatib says.

Symbol of the revolution

In death, Hamza al-Khatib became a rallying cry for Syria’s protest movement, a tipping point as anger with Assad and his authorities mobilised people across the country.

Over the following years, Daraa’s status as the “cradle of the Syrian revolution” drew a brutal response from Assad’s army. 

War has touched almost every building in the city, where today children poke their heads through shrapnel holes to watch the streets below coming back to life. 

The impact of years of war can be seen across Daraa City (Daniel Hilton/MEE)

The Khatib family were not spared the former government’s vindictiveness either.

“The regime always held something against us because of Hamza,” Suraqa al-Khatib says. “They hated and oppressed our family because we were a symbol of the revolution.”

In 2018, soldiers and militiamen arrived at the Khatib home to force Omar, an older brother, to join the army that had killed and tortured Hamza.

“But he refused, and Omar, our nephew Yunus and their friend Mohammed went underground, travelling across the country to avoid being forced into the army,” Khatib says.

“Eventually they caught them at a checkpoint near Homs.”

The family suspected that Omar and Yunus had been taken to Sednaya, the fearsome prison outside Damascus, though the authorities denied he was there.

But last week, soon after the prison was overrun when Assad’s government collapsed, someone found documents showing Omar had been killed there, and posted photographs of them online.

Documents found after the fall of Bashar al-Assad showing the fates of Omar and Yunus al-Khatib (Supplied by Al-Khatib family)

Later, the same papers were found showing Yunus shared the same fate. Their friend Mohammed Abdel-Hamid remains one of Syria's estimated 100,000 missing people.

“There has never been any news about what happened to Mohammed. Not a single thing,” Khatib says.

Now Samira, the Khatibs’ mother, is grieving two sons, as well as her husband, who died three months ago. 

The end of the government that caused the family so much pain is bittersweet, delivering more horror to their doorstep in the Daraa countryside.

“Hamza was the first child to be tortured in this brutal way. All the massacres and violations since show what criminals the government were,” Khatib says.

“Our happiness with the revolution is not complete because there have been so many martyrs and innocents killed. But God willing, things will now get better.”

